UP: Govt-run primary schools to observe Ambedkar Jayanti on April 13

ON APRIL 13, government primary schools in the state will for the first time observe the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Adityanath government has also directed the schools to remain shut on April 14, to mark the occasion. Additional Education Director (Basic) Neena Srivastava has sent the order — issued on Monday — to the divisional assistant education director (Basic) and Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) across UP.

While Srivastava was not available for comment, Lucknow BSA Praveen Kumar Tripathi said that this will be the first time programmes would be organised in schools on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. According to the order, one-hour programmes will be organised in every school on April 13 — after morning prayers and before lunch.

Discussion will be held on Ambedkar life, works and ideology. Schools have been ordered to ensure that students, teachers, village pradhans, members of the school monitoring committee and parents are present at the functions. A report regarding who attends the functions will be sent to senior district officials. For students who will remain absent on April 13, a similar programme of 45-minutes will be organised on April 15.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now