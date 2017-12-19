UP govt demand grants worth Rs 11,380 crore for developing cremation grounds, kabaddi event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly, in Lucknow on Monday. Express Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly, in Lucknow on Monday. Express

The state government on Monday tabled a supplementary demand for grants worth over Rs 11,380 crore in the Assembly. Among the demands made are those that endeavour to fulfil the BJP’s poll promises — developing cremation grounds and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Funds have been allocated for a national-level kabaddi tournament for men, to be held in Gorakhpur, in the memory of ‘Brahmaleen Param Pujya Mahant Awaidyanathji Maharaj’.

Apart from being a former chief priest of Gorakhnath Math, Avaidyanath is also considered to be Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guru. Also making to the list are the oil paintings of the chief minister and the state Speaker. The previous government, just before the state elections, had designed a gallery of oil paintings of former chief ministers and former Speakers in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat premises.

The gallery at present displays a painting of then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Further, funds have been set aside for road projects like upgrading of state highways and four-laying of roads.

