UP: Four killed, three injured in separate road accidents

Four persons were killed and three others were injured in two separate road accidents in the district, police said on Saturday. Lakhan Saxena (22) and Vikas Saxena (18) were killed when their motorcycle dashed into a roadside tree near Senpur village on Bareilly road late last night, SP Anil Kumar Yadav said.

In the second incident, Faisal (23) and Aslam (26) were killed and three others injured when their SUV collided with a mini truck on Moradabad-Farrukhabad national highway near Wazirganj, Yadav said. The injured have been referred to Bareilly hospital, he added.