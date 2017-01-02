UP: Ex-minister among 5 injured in road mishap

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and four others were critically injured while they were going to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Lucknow on Monday after their cars met with a road mishap. Chaudhary along with district panchayat member Meghshyam Singh and others was going for the rally on Sunday when the mishap took place on Agra-Lucknow expressway.

The former minister and his gunner suffered critical injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur, police said. Singh’s car was following Chaudhary’s Innova when they collided head-on with a truck near Bilhaur. The former minister’s gunner, a BJP worker and a driver suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

All the injured were first given first aid and later taken to regency hospital in Kanpur where their condition is stated to be stable.