UP Congress asks district units to send report on rent paid for its office buildings

Days after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the state Congress, questioning its ownership claim over its office in the city, the party has written to its districts units, allegedly inquiring about the status of all its office buildings — whether the party owns the properties or rents them. The districts units have reportedly also been asked to send copies of documents related to ownership, rent or lease, to the state party office. Sources said the step was taken on the directives from party’s top leadership, so that Congress does not face further embarrassment or controversy over any of its offices in the districts.

Letters in this regard, issued by UP Congress Committee state general secretary (administration) Pramod Singh, have been sent to all district presidents last week. He, however, denied that the letters are in any way connected to the Lucknow office ownership controversy. “Reports regarding rent (paid) has been sought from district units where party offices are operating in buildings taken on rent or lease. While Congress has its own office buildings in 21 districts, in others, offices are running either in buildings taken on rent or in government properties hired on lease,” said Singh.

“Rent is being paid regularly and the state headquarters seeks written information from districts every month. This is a routine process,” he said, adding that Baghpat, Kushinagar, Fatehpur, Kanpur Dehat, Shrawasti and Gorakhpur are among the few districts where offices have been taken on rent. However, presidents of many districts claimed the party had not earlier inquired about how much rent is paid for the office. When contacted, Baghpat district president Chaudhary Ram Kumar said: “The party office was set up in a rented building nearly four years ago… I had never been asked regarding the rent being paid. We have been paying the rent from our own resources.”

Amar Nath Singh, who was made the Fatehpur Congress president two years ago, said that since the last 15 years, the party office is being run from around a 1,200 sq feet hall in his residence. “No rent is paid… The party had never sought any information regarding the office in these two years,” he added. Kanpur Dehat district president Neetam Sachan said he had taken a building on rent near the district magistrate’s office in 2014 to set up the party office. “Around a year ago, the state headquarters had inquired about the amount of rent being paid, but the party never reimbursed us or paid the rent. It had also never asked about rent agreement documents,” he added.

President of Shrawasti unit, Ajay Singh, said: “Shrawasti was earlier a part of Bahraich and was made a separate district around 18 years ago. But no permanent office has been set up here till date. Earlier, meetings used to be held at the houses of party workers. When I was appointed the district president in 2014, I set up the party office in my house. While the state headquarters had assured that it will pay the rent, nothing of the sort has happened till now.”

In Kushinagar, the Congress office runs in a building owned by former party MP and Union Minister R P N Singh.

Earlier this year, Congress had lost its district office in Gorakhpur following a 40-year-long legal battle. The office was vacated on April 4 following court orders. The court had ruled in favour of Shobhit Agrawal, whose grandfather Laxman Das had given around 1,000 square feet on rent to the party nearly 50 years ago.

