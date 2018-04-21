Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles death of CRPF ASI in encounter with Naxals

The chief minister condoled the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar Maurya and has announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for his family, a government spokesman said.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: April 21, 2018 4:32:26 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of a CRPF jawan from Amethi district in an encounter with Naxalites in Sukma district of Chattisgarh.

The chief minister condoled the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar Maurya, who hailed from Amethi, in a gun battle between the security forces and Naxalites, and has announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for his family, a government spokesman said.

He also asked the minister in-charge of Amethi to personally visit the family and offer condolences on behalf of the government, the spokesman said.

The gunfight took place on Friday night and lasted around half-an-hour.

