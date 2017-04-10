UP: Civil service aspirant attacked while out on evening walk

Six unidentified persons allegedly attacked a civil service aspirant in the Gaisri police station area in Balrampur on Saturday evening. He is out of danger and left for Delhi to give his interview on Monday. Mahesh Kumar Bharti, 23, a post-graduate student from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi was allegedly attacked while on an evening walk.

Bharti’s elder brother Bindeshwari alleged the attack was an attempt to prevent him from making it to Delhi and attend an interview for the civil services in Delhi on Monday.

“On Saturday at around 8.30 pm, Mahesh left home for a walk after dinner. After some distance, six youths on two motorcycles arrived. After asking Mahesh’s name, they started hitting him. One of them also took out a knife and attacked. Before escaping, youths also forced mud in my brother’s mouth,” said Bindeshwari.

He added that Mahesh managed to return home after the attack. “We rushed him to the police station and later to district hospital for treatment. My brother has injuries on hands, chest and legs. He could not speak properly following attack. The attack was made to stop him from participating in the interview of Civil Services Examination to be held tomorrow but Mahesh has decided to go and he left for Delhi today.”

A non-cognizable report against six unidentified persons has been filed by Bindeshwari at the Gaisri police station. No one has been arrested so far.

Station House Officer, Gaisri police station, Sampurnanad Tiwari said Mahesh had bruises on his hands but there were no marks of a knife attack.

“Police have yet to collect medical report of Mahesh from the hospital but there are no serious injuries. The investigation into the matter is on”, added Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Shiv Prasad Updhyay.

