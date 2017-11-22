UP civic poll candidates shower voters with gifts, shows survey

Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material on the eve of local body elections, in Meerut on Tuesday. (Source: PTI photo) Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material on the eve of local body elections, in Meerut on Tuesday. (Source: PTI photo)

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which conducts a detailed analysis of the backgrounds of candidates contesting elections, in a survey, has found that while a candidate in Gorakhpur is gifting voters football — his election symbol, in Moradabad, a nominee is giving brass utensils to people.

Moreover, some mayoral nominees have been found sending gifts to voters through online portals in Jhansi. The agency, however, refused to name the candidate.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Sanjay Singh, ADR’s Uttar Pradesh chief co-ordinator, said: “We have found that there is a sudden increase in the number of couriers in Jhansi.”

“Moreover, we have found a candidate in Gorakhpur gifting people football, his election symbol. In Moradabad, a candidate is giving brass utensils to voters. In Lucknow’s Ward 53, voters are getting wall clocks,” he said, clarifying that these are not online gifts. The agency will soon forward such information to the state election commission, requesting action, said Singh.

When contacted, Jhansi District Magistrate Karan Singh Chauhan said they are yet to receive any complaint or information in this regard. “But action will be initiated if any concrete information is received,” he added.

Meanwhile, the survey on mayoral candidates has found that out of 195 candidates in 15 municipal corporations, 20 have criminal cases against them. Seventy are multi-millionaires. The agency could not get details of the mayoral candidates in Aligarh as the information was not available on State Election Commission website.

The report said that 17 mayoral candidates face serious criminal cases, including charges like attempt to murder, assault to women with intent to outrage her modesty and promoting enmity between different groups. While BJP has four such candidates, BSP has three and SP and Congress have two each. AAP too has one candidate with serious criminal cases against him, it added.

On assets of the mayoral candidates, the report stated that BJP, BSP, SP and Congress each have 11 multi-millionaire nominees. AAP has eight and RLD two.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App