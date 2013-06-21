UP BJP MLAs to donate months salary

The 47 BJP MLAs of UP Assembly will donate a months basic salary for the flood victims of Uttarakhand,said party leader Hukum Singh. The basic pay of an MLA is Rs 10,000. State BJP president Laxmikant Bajpai said the party will collect donations from the workers during Jail Bharo Andolan at all district headquarters. It will begin on June 26 and end on June 30. Bajpai said party will collect food items,essentials,and cash donations from the public and send these to Uttarakhand.

UP govt to ply 100 buses for pilgrims

The state government has deployed 100 buses on the Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh highway to help the flood victims in Uttarakhand reach safer places. The buses will ply every day. Chief Secretary Jawed Usmani said officials of the Uttarakhand Roadways Transport Corporation have been requested to pick travellers and pilgrims from UP who are left stranded at three places in Uttarakhand. The buses will run from from Meerut,Sohrabgate,Baraut and Garh depots of Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation. Usmani said the regional manger of Saharanpur has been directed to send 75 buses from Rishikesh while his counterpart in Moradabad has been asked to send 20 buses to Kotdwar and 10 buses to Haldwani to help the stranded people. Expressing concern over the loss of lives and property due to the incessant rain and landslides in Uttarakhand,BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday requested the Centre to declare the disaster a national calamity. Mayawati said the Uttarakhand government must be helped to bring the situation to normal and the Centre must provide all possible help to the state.

