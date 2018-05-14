UP ATS arrests four in betting racket case, seizes Rs 22 lakh

Police is trying to confirm if these people were involved in betting during the earlier seasons of the IPL too. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Police is trying to confirm if these people were involved in betting during the earlier seasons of the IPL too. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task force (STF) on Sunday busted an IPL betting racket in Lucknow and arrested four people in the regard. During the raid, the team seized Rs 22 lakh in cash.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh said that the racket was busted at Sakhan Maharaj Dharmshala in the Saadatganj police station area of Lucknow following a tip-off.

“As per the intel, we raided a Dharamshala in the Saadatganj police station area and arrested four people – identified as Bhanu Yadav, Shubham Tiwari, Lal Bhadur and Arun Saxena, all residents of Lucknow – in this regard. In addition to the cash, we also recovered a television, a set-top-box, five smartphones, ATM cards, a car and a scooter,”

Singh said. He added that those arrested have confessed to being involved in the betting racket.

The four arrested have been booked under IPC sections for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery of valuable security, will, etc, forgery for purpose of cheating and others. Singh added that they are yet trying to confirm if these people were involved in betting during the earlier seasons of the IPL too.

