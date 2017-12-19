UP Assembly: Uproar over changing names of ‘yes’ & ‘no’ lobbies

THE OPPOSITION on Monday objected to the renaming of ‘han (yes)’ and ‘na (no)’ lobbies as ‘satta paksha’ and ‘prati paksha’ in the Assembly. The lobbies refer to the age-old convention for passing Bills by orally communicating agreement or disagreement with the proposed motion.

While BSP’s Sukhdev Rajbhar maintained that it is an old tradition and is followed in the Parliament as well, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary and BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma told Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit that the decision should have been taken after taking the Opposition into confidence.

In reply, Dikshit described the system as “angreji parampara ki den”, which is prevalent in the UK. Maintaining that the decision was taken by his “conscience”, he said it was under his review.

To this, the Opposition members pointed out that while the Constitution was written after taking inspiration from different countries, the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan, as well as the Railways, were developed during that period. Would these be demolished as well, they asked.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya-nath, while addressing the House, said the statement by SP and BSP leaders on the Constitution must have hurt Ram Manohar Lohia and B R Ambedkar. “On what they said about Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan being made during the British regime, they should not forget that it was not made by the money of the Britishers… it was the sweat and grit of the nation’s labourers… and it should not be rejected,” he added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App