UP Assembly: Government, Oppn spar over relief given to farmers

Accusing the government of failing to provide relief to farmers during natural calamities last year, members of BJP and BSP walked out of the Assembly Thursday.

Revenue, relief and rehabilitation minister Shivpal Yadav told the House that Rs 4,498.29 crore has been allocated towards relief to farmers who suffered loss of crops during hailstorm in March and April last year. Out of this, Rs 3,974.53 crore has been given to 97,75,730 farmers, he claimed, and added that the state had to pitch in Rs 2.500 crore after Centre did not meet its demand of Rs 7.543.14 crore.

Contesting the minister’s claim, BJP MLA and its state president Laxmikant Bajpai read out several sanction letters from the central government. “I admit the Centre’s fund might be less but there is fault on the state government’s part,” he claimed.

BSP member Dharampal inquired about the deadline for completion of distribution of total relief while Leader of Opposition Swami Prasad Maurya asked for a break-up of Center and state’s share in the relief funds.

In reply, parliamentary affairs minister Azam Khan said, “From Ganga to Kisan, from Kisan to Afghanistan — how many times will you defend BJP? When central government did not give money, why didn’t BJP stage walkout then,” he asked.

Unsatisfied with the reply, the BSP staged a walkout followed by BJP legislators.

