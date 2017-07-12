UP Assembly condemns attack on Amarnath yatris

Adityanath said that while the state would provide all possible help to the kawariyans but at the same time, they have been asked to be cautious. Adityanath said that while the state would provide all possible help to the kawariyans but at the same time, they have been asked to be cautious.

A DAY after Amarnath yatris were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Assembly on its first day of the Budget session unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the attack and offered condolences to the victims by observing silence. The resolution was passed after CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the need for each citizen to stand united against such terror attacks.

He informed that high-alert has been issued across the state after the incident as ‘Kanwar Yatras’ are going on. Informing the House that he had called a security review meeting with senior officers of the state Home Department late on Monday, Adityanath said, “Pilgrims from all across the country go for this pious yatra of Amarnath…All of us strongly condemn this terror attack.”

Calling it a “cowardly” act, the chief minister said the incident should not be seen in the context of just one state as it affects the entire country. The attack seeks to ensure a feeling of security in the mind of every citizen, he added. Adityanath said that while the state would provide all possible help to the kawariyans but at the same time, they have been asked to be cautious.

He said that kawariyans have been asked to be alert and carry ID cards so that any infiltrator can be identified easily. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said any attempt to hurt religious sentiments would not be tolerated. He said that rising above politics, such attacks should be condemned. Chaudhary, however, also pointed out that while PM Narendra Modi is travelling to different countries to build support against terrorism, the will power of terrorist outfits is increasing.

