Unnao widow claims she was kidnapped, gangraped

A 35-year-old widow was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in a moving car by three unidentified men, who she thought were policemen, in Purwa police station area of Unnao district on Tuesday night. Station House Officer (SHO) of Purwa police station, Arvind Kumar Singh said, the woman told them that she was at her home when the three arrived there at 9 pm on Tuesday. They asked her neighbour Ghuri, who was at her home at the time, to come with them, which she did.

Then, half-an-hour later, the woman alleged, she got a call from Ghuri who asked to meet her at the village crossing. There, the men allegedly dragged her into the car and left Ghuri at the spot, said SHO. Although Ghuri informed the village pradhan of the incident, they didn’t report it to the police, the SHO said.

The woman said the three then drove to an isolated place where they raped her. Two hours later, she said, they left her outside her village, warning her from informing the police.

Circle Officer, Purwa area, Sushil Kumar Singh said no money was paid to the miscreants for her release. When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Neha Pandey said, a medical examination of the woman did not report any injury to the woman’s private parts. She added that they were scanning CCTV footage to nab the three unknown men.

