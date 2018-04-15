Unnao rape: DGP, principal secretary were shielding accused, says Akhilesh Yadav

The SP chief added that he too had worked with these officers and they needed to understand that they do not belong to a particular government. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) The SP chief added that he too had worked with these officers and they needed to understand that they do not belong to a particular government. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

the BJP government over the Unnao rape case, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar of shielding the accused.

“Today what is the role of the DGP? What is the role of the home secretary? Both these senior officers were saving (the accused). Doesn’t the whole state know this?… What was their responsibility? Somewhere they were cheating the people and the law. I saw on TV that DGP and home secretary were calling the accused MLA ‘mananiya’ (honourable). It is all recorded on the TV,” Akhilesh said at a press conference after inaugurating an Ambedkar statue at his party office here.

The SP chief added that he too had worked with these officers and they needed to understand that they do not

belong to a particular government. BJP MLA from Bangarmau, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is an accused in the case.

On whether he was satisfied with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking up the probe in the case, Akhilesh said, “I hope the truth will come to the fore.”

Stating that the real face of the government came to light after the Unnao incident, Akhilesh said: “The police, the political party (BJP) and people in the government were not allowing justice to happen. The honourable high court had to intervene. Even Supreme Court had to intervene. Pressure was applied and then some action was taken.”

Akhilesh said that apart from incidents of rape and murder, there are atrocities happening across the state and country against Dalits with false FIRs being lodged against them.

The SP chief had on Friday demanded action against the policemen for their handling of the rape case.

