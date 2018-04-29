‘Move Kuldeep Sengar to Delhi for fair probe, trial,’ say Unnao rape victim’s kin

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The family of the Unnao rape victim has appealed the government to transfer the court proceedings to Delhi, as also move the accused, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, from Unnao jail to a jail in the national capital for the sake of an impartial probe.

In a letter to the President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, the family wrote that there is little chance of justice unless the proceedings and Sengar are not moved out of Uttar Pradesh. The family has also decided to file a petition in Allahabad High Court, which is monitoring the case.

Copies of the letter were been sent to the offices of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Principal Secretary (home) and also ADG (Law and Order), the victim’s uncle said on Saturday.

Sengar and his co-accused Shashi Singh, Sengar’s brother Atul Singh and four others who are accused in the case relating to the murder of the victim’s father are lodged in Unnao district jail.

“As long as MLA Kuldeep Singh is present in Uttar Pradesh, no resident of Unnao will give a statement against him (MLA). People will come out (to testify in the case) and the CBI will proceed in the right direction only after he is shifted to Delhi,” the uncle told The Indian Express.

“In the MLA’s absence, his associates will also not muster courage to threaten the witnesses here. In the letter sent to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Justices of India and Allahabad High Court, I have requested them to move the MLA to Delhi for a fair probe,” he said. “I have also decided to move the Allahabad High Court with the same demand.”

The Allahabad HC, which took cognisance of the rape and murder case based on a letter from a lawyer and treated it as a PIL, had directed the CBI to submit the status report of the investigation on May 2.

The victim and her family is still staying at a government-run guesthouse in Unnao; they said they are apprehensive of attack from the accused MLA’s aides.

“We still fear being harassed by the MLA’s associates. We are not returning home to avoid any attack,” the uncle said. He also denied the “false propaganda” being spread by some people on social media claiming that the victim refused to undergo narco test.

“All my family members are ready to undergo the narco test. The CBI has so far recorded our statements. They (investigators) never sought our consent for the narco test,” he said.

The uncle said that Unnao jail is hardly 500 metres from the family’s home in Unnao city, and they fear the accused, being a powerful man, can get his people to harm them. While the uncle alleged that he has “come to know” that Unnao jail superintendent, A K Singh, is a relative of the accused, Singh denied this.

When contacted, he said that Sengar has been kept separately from other inmates due to security reasons.

