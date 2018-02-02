Union Budget 2018: Govt lauds central Budget, Opposition calls it destructive

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to interact with media. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to interact with media. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

As SP and BSP junked the Union Budget as “destructive” and “pro-rich”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the same as a “new vision”, which is in tune with the 21st century.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for “benefiting a large section of the population of UP through schemes”, Adityanath said the Budget will give “speed to the economy of the country”.

“It has been prepared keeping in mind villages, poor, farmers, youngsters, women and elderly… the infrastructure needs of the 21st century… It will strengthen the economy… Ek naye vision ke sath prastut kiya hua Budget (A Budget presented with a new vision),” he told mediapersons in Lucknow.

Referring to the Budget proposal of launching the world’s largest publicly-funded healthcare programme and the proposed National Health Protection Scheme to cover around 50 crore people, Adityanath said that among the 24 new medical colleges to be developed across the country, eight will come up in UP.

Claiming that the common man and the deprived would benefit, Adityanath said that out of the around 4 crore free electricity connections to be distributed, 1.67 crore beneficiaries will be from the state alone.

The SP and BSP, meanwhile, took on the BJP government at the Centre over the Budget.

Referring to the Union Budget as “vinashkari (destructive)” Budget, SP president Akhilesh Yadav alleged: “In its last budget (before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections), too, the BJP has shown it only favours the capitalists. Now, people will reply.”

“The Budget has come as a disappointment to the poor, farmers, labourers and the unemployed youth… It the destructive Budget of an arrogant government which ignores the problems of the masses,” he added.

BSP chief Mayawati, on the other hand, claimed that the Budget was the same like the previous years — “anti-poor and pro-rich”. In a statement, she claimed that the PM should provide facts on how many of his promises have been fulfilled. “He should apologise before the country for his misleading speeches, claims and for not keeping his promises,” she added.

