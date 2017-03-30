Ujjain-Bhopal train blast: Kanpur arms trader held, sent to judicial custody

A Kanpur-based arms dealer was sent to judicial custody on Thursday after he was arrested for allegedly supplying cartridges to those accused in the March 7 train blast case.

On Tuesday, anti-terrorist squad (ATS) arrested Raghvendra Singh Chauhan from near his house in Kakadeo area in Kanpur. He was brought to Lucknow and produced before the court.

Ten alleged operatives of a terror group were arrested in the investigation into the blast.

“During questioning of the two accused Fakre Alam and Atif Muzaffar (alleged associates of Saifullah who was killed in an encounter outside Lucknow), we came to know that the cartridges were purchased from Chauhan last year,” said Manish Sonkar, Dy SP, ATS.

Chauhan owns ‘LRS Arms and Ammunation’ shop at Geeta Nagar in Kakdeo area of Kanpur. Police claimed to have recovered fake stamps of District Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate and Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur and several other fake documents from the shop.

According to an ATS officer, they found Chauhan had purchased around 7,000 cartridges last year from two differents arms shops in Kanpur – Khanna Gun House and Seva Gun House – but had mentioned just 1,500 cartridges in his records.

“We are still trying to find out the other shops from where Chauhan had purchased cartridges and arms,” an

officer said.

The alleged group had came to light after MP ATS had caught three youths in Bhopal who belonged to Kanpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd