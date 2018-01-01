Two wanted criminals killed, four hurt in separate encounters: Police

TWO WANTED criminals were gunned down and four were injured in police crossfire in separate incidents over the past two days, police said on Sunday.

Muzaffarnagar native Shamim (34), who was carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head, was gunned down in Jansath area on Saturday night. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was tracking Shamim and his associates in connection with a robbery committed in Daryaganj. Their location was tracked to Jansath. The information was shared with the UP Police and a joint team saw Shamim and one of his associates in a car near Bhalwa police post around 10 pm. “The duo were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the police teams. In self-defence, the police team also fired back,” said PS Kushwah, DCP (special cell).

In another encounter, Haseen alias Mota (32), who was carrying a Rs 50,000 reward on his head, was killed in an encounter with Meerut police in Shatabdi Nagar area late on Saturday evening. Haseen had 18 criminal cases against him including those of murder, loot and extortion.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City (Meerut), Man Singh Chauhan said, “Acting on information that Haseen would be coming to Shatabdi Nagar area, the police laid a trap. At around 10 pm, the team spotted a bike coming towards them. When police tried to stop them, the motorcyclists opened fire, and Haseen got injured. His associate managed to escape,” said Chauhan.

In Saharanpur, a man called Mamur, who had three criminal cases against him, was injured during exchange of fire with police. Mamur sustained a bullet injury on his right leg while police constable Kuldeep Sharma suffered one on his left hand, said SHO of Bargaon police station, Bhupender Singh. On Sunday evening, three criminals were injured during an exchange of fire with Shamli police. SP, Shamli, Dr Ajay Pal said, “Acting on information that three criminals escaped on a motorcycle after robbing a businessman of Rs 45,000 in Thana Bhawan area, the police laid a trap. Seeing a motorcycle coming towards them, the team asked them to stop. But the assailants opened fire. The team fired back in retaliation, in which the three criminals — identified as Ankit, Anshu and Atul of Muzaffarnagar district — suffered bullet wounds on their legs,” said the SP.

