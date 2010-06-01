Two UP cops held by Nepal Police for drug smuggling

The Nepal Police arrested two policemen from Siddhartha Nagar district on charges of drug-trafficking across the border. The two ¿ constables Indrabhan Rai and Umesh Yadav ¿ were caught allegedly carrying 700 gms of charas while entering Indian territory from Nepal.

They were posted at the Badhni outpost of Debarua police station,located close to the Nepal borders,and were arrested during duty hours on Monday.

Shohratgarh CO Ram Dayal Rai,however,said the constables,who had caught a few smugglers earlier,were framed by a gang who wanted to settle scores.

The two policemen,he said,were patrolling on the Indian side on a motorcycle and had gone towards the No Mans Land. There,they were overpowered by a group of smugglers and handed over to the Krishnanagar police bordering Badhni outpost. The gang told the Nepal Police they had caught the two policemen carrying charas. The Nepal Police seized the motorcycle too,the CO said.

Sharad Chand,the Superintendent of Police (SP),Kapilvastu, Nepal,said: It is yet to be verified if they are Indian policemen,we are yet to get any such evidence.

Sidhhartha Nagar SP,Mahesh Kumar Mishra,said he has sent the Circle Officer (CO) of Shohratgarh to collect details about the arrest. The constables will be suspended and an inquiry will be held if the charges are found true, he said.

