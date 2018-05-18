Two more children attacked by feral dogs in Sitapur

The Sitapur district administration said around 150-200 teams headed by nodal level officers are operational in these areas to spread awareness. (Representational imgae) The Sitapur district administration said around 150-200 teams headed by nodal level officers are operational in these areas to spread awareness. (Representational imgae)

Two more children allegedly attacked by feral dogs in Sitapur in the past 48 hours, taking the total number of children injured in such incidents to 17, officials said on Thursday. Both have been admitted to the district hospital, where the condition of one is said to be critical. Over the last three months, 13 children have been mauled to death. Seven of these deaths were reported in May.

On Wednesday evening, Pallavi (9) of Barabhari village was attacked by a pack of feral dogs. Soni, 10, was attacked in Khairampur village Thursday. “Pallavi was attacked by a pack of four dogs when she went to collect mangoes from an orchard at around 7 pm on Wednesday. She was accompanied by three of her friends of the same age. On hearing the girl’s screams, a youth ran to save her. The dogs fled when they saw him coming. The girl has suffered bite marks near her neck and ears,” said Sitapur District Forest Officer (DFO) Aniruddh Pandey.

“At around 8 am, 10-year-old Soni went to collect mangoes when she was attacked by a pack of around four dogs. She suffered injuries on her face and neck. Her condition is still serious,” said Manpur police SO, O P Rai.

The Sitapur district administration said around 150-200 teams headed by nodal level officers are operational in these areas to spread awareness. “We are trying to spread awareness and are asking them not to send their children out in the open without the company of an adult. However, people are still very negligent and are not cooperating as much,” said Sitapur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vinay Kumar Pathak.

Pathak further said that around 44 “rogue dogs” have been to sent to Kanha Upwan in Lucknow for sterilisation and further treatment, while one temporary Animal Birth Control (ABC) clinic is operational in Kanwa Kheda area of Sitapur. Village security committees are also active in the affected areas, he added.

