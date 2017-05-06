Two men with cows assaulted on way to Greater Noida village

TWO MEN were allegedly assaulted by a group of men, claiming to be gau rakshaks, in Jewar area of Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon, police said. The beating stopped only after the two victims, who had bought a cow and a calf from a nearby village, were able to convince the assaulters that they were not smuggling cattle, police said.

The two — Jabar Singh (35) and Bhoop Singh (45) — had bought a cow and a calf from Mehndipur village and were returning to Jewar when the incident took place. “The two had been walking for a long time and had stopped under a tree to take some rest. That’s when alleged gau rakshaks spotted them. Eventually, a group of eight-nine men assaulted them,” said a senior police officer.

In his complaint, Bhoop Singh told police that they “were attacked without any provocation” and that “no questions had been asked”. The officer added, “The assault stopped only when they managed to convince attackers that they worked in the dairy industry and that they were returning to their village.”

A family member of Bhoop Singh, who did not wish to be named, said, “We are poor people; we need cows for our dairy, which is our main source of income. The injuries are very severe, we don’t know when the two will be able to get back to work.”

The two were initially taken to a private hospital in Greater Noida, from where they were referred to district hospital in Noida. A doctor at the hospital said, “The two have sustained several internal injuries and fractures, but are out of danger. They returned home by evening.”

Locals informed police about the incident. Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO, Jewar, said, “We have lodged an FIR against five unknown persons and four known persons. A manhunt has been launched to track the accused, identified as Mahesh, Ashish, Ompal and Gaurav, all residents of the area.”

VHP’s Gau Raksha unit in the district denied any links to the attackers. “Gau rakshaks were not involved in the incident. There is a deliberate attempt to link all attacks to gau raksha units. Even if our boys were accidentally involved in something like this, we would take responsibility. We demand that those involved in the incident be brought to justice,” said Ved Nagar of the Gau Raksha Hindu Dal.

Police have filed a case under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult leading to breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation).

