Two men killed in Lucknow godown fire

Two persons were killed in a fire inside a hosiery godown in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area early Saturday. Though the exact cause of the fire is unknown, a short circuit is the primary suspect. The victims were identified as Anil (28) and Radhey Shyam (52) — both belonging to Barabanki district.

The building that caught fire has three floors, excluding the ground floor, where goods are stored. According to firefighters, the fire broke out on the third floor and worked its way down to the first.

“We received word about the fire at the building in Narhi locality at around 1.25 am. We rushed six fire tenders. It took us over two hours to control the fire. There was a lot of smoke from the building,” said lead fireman Angad Rao.

“When we began the operation, we asked the owner if he thought there was anybody on the first and the second floors. He said those who were in the building would have escaped by then. However, after the flames were completely put out, we found two charred bodies on the third floor.”

The second and third floors were gutted but the firefighters were able to prevent damage to the ground floor showroom.

Rao said that they faced a tough time reaching the building as it is located in a congested lane and they had to take a longer route. “We had to use the terraces of nearby buildings to access the godown, as flames had enveloped the stairs,” he added.

The whole godown was packed with school dresses and as per the owner, property worth around Rs 1.5 crore was gutted in the fire, Rao said.

SHO of Hazratganj police, Anand Shahi, said that the building is owned by Heera Lal Kuckreja, a businessman from the same locality.

No FIR had been lodged into the incident yet.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App