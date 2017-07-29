Two wanted accused killed in police encounter in Shamli, five policemen injured

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

Two accused persons with criminal history were killed while five policemen were injured in a pre-dawn encounter in a village of Kairana police station area in Shamli district on Saturday, police said.

Police said Naushad alias Danny, who had a reward of Rs 50,000 from Uttar Pradesh Police and Rs 10,000 from Haryana Police on his head was killed in the encounter along with Sarvar, who carried a reward of Rs 12,000 from Uttar Pradesh Police. Both accused were residents of Bhura village where the encounter took place at around 4 am.

Shamli SP Ajay Pal said the police teams had reached the village after getting information about the presence of the wanted accused persons and an encounter ensued. He said police teams from Crime Branch, as well as Mandi, Jhinjhana and Kairana police stations were part of the operation in which both the accused were shot dead following firing from both sides.

According to police, Jhinjhana Station Officer Bhagwat Singh, Senior Sub-Inspector Sandeep Balyan, Sub-Inspector Adesh Kumar and two police constables were injured in the encounter. The SP said the injured policemen have been hospitalised but are out of danger. He said Naushad and Sarvar were wanted in cases related to murder, robbery and extortion in Haryana as well as UP.

