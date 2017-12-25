Mainpuri: Two girls die after falling into open pit, village chief booked

“The girls were playing by the roadside in Nagla Banshi village when suddenly they fell into the pit. Before people nearby could react, the soil slid and collapsed on them. Two of the girls died on the spot,” said S R Gautam, station officer (SO) of Aunchha police station. (Representational Image) “The girls were playing by the roadside in Nagla Banshi village when suddenly they fell into the pit. Before people nearby could react, the soil slid and collapsed on them. Two of the girls died on the spot,” said S R Gautam, station officer (SO) of Aunchha police station. (Representational Image)

Two girls died and another was injured after they fell into a 10 ft-deep open pit while playing in a village in Mainpuri Sunday morning. Three people, including the village chief, have been booked, but no arrests have been made yet.

Gunjan (12), Shivani (14) and Anita (13), who belong to the same family, were buried under loose soil that collapsed on them after their fall. Anita, who survived with injuries, was taken to a hospital in Saifai, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girls’ family, an FIR was registered against village chief Shyam Babu and local residents Shri Krishna and Sandeep, who allegedly dug the pit, under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Aunchha police station.

“The girls were playing by the roadside in Nagla Banshi village when suddenly they fell into the pit. Before people nearby could react, the soil slid and collapsed on them. Two of the girls died on the spot,” said S R Gautam, station officer (SO) of Aunchha police station.

“Anita is reported to be out of danger,” the SO said, adding that while the postmortem report is still pending, they suspect that the girls died of suffocation.

The SO said that according to the villagers, the pit was dug on the instructions of Babu, who had allegedly used the soil removed from the pit for a school he owned. ENS

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App