Two Bhim Army members held in Saharanpur

Two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the caste violence of May 9 at Ramnagar village of the district. While the mob had torched a private bus, 10 motorcycles and a car in the village, four persons, including police personnel, were injured.

“Bhim Army’s Deoband Vidhan Sabha president Deepak Kumar and Saharanpur district president Praveen Gautam have been arrested from near Sun City Colony at Malhipur Road,” said Saharanpur city Circle Officer Mukesh Chandra Mishra. They were produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody, he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App