Two arrested in Aliganj murder case in Lucknow

Two persons, including a constable attached with Excise Department, have been arrested in connection with the death of a youth who was staying in a hostel in Aliganj area of Lucknow.

The body of victim Swadeep Mishra was recovered from his room of the Manas Boys Hostel on Sunday late night with a bullet injury on his head.

SHO, Aliganj police station, Madhukant Mishra said Constable Deepak Tiwari posted in Excise department and hostel owner Rinku Mishra has been arrested and it would be part of investigation about motive behind the murder. “Tiwari’s licensed revolver was used in the crime. The weapon has been seized,” said SHO.

Varanasi native Swadeep Mishra was preparing for bank services and staying at the hostel in Lucknow for the last three months. On Sunday late night, the police was informed about shooting after which a team rushed to the hostel located in Dandiya area of Aliganj police station.