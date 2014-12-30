Tug-of-war in SP as many queue up for 7 MLC seats

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have a tough task at their hands as several party leaders, including one who who missed the Rajya Sabha nomination and another who seeks ticket for every election, are in the fray to get nominated to the Uttar Pradesh legislative council.

Twelve seats are set to fall vacant in the upper House for which the election process is likely to begin in the first week of January. Of the 12 outgoing MLCs, SP has three members, BSP seven and BJP has two members.

Going by the numerical strength of the MLAs, SP can nominate seven candidates while BSP will have to settle for two. BJP, Congress and RLD can get two candidates selected. It is unlikely that BSP will field a third candidate despite the surplus votes.

Sources said the ruling party’s plan to nominate one Muslim candidate to the upper House has gone awry with Mulayam already having expressed his preference for Ashu Malik owing to latter’s proximity to several Muslim clerics.

Malik was earlier given Minister of State rank and appointed as advisor in youth welfare department. He had played a crucial role in bringing both Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari and Maulana Arshad Madani close to Mulayam. He had also acted as a bridge when Azam Khan was re-inducted in the party. However, Malik is no more on favourable terms with Azam, who is now a senior cabinet minister.

Meanwhile, an Azam Khan loyalist, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, who currently heads State Minorities Commission, is also seeking entry to the legislative council, making things a little tough for Malik.

Among the SP members, whose terms are ending, Ahmed Hasan is set to return since he is the leader of upper House. The two other members — Ramesh Yadav and Sarojini Agarwal — may not be repeated by the party.

Ramesh’s son Ashish Yadav is already an MLA from Etah while Sarojini Agarwal may lose the race due to severe infighting in her home district Meerut where state Labour Minister Shahid Manzoor has been opposing her vehemently.

To compensate, however, the party may send another woman candidate —- either Gita Singh who heads party’s women’s wing or Ranjana Bajpai —- to the legislative council.

For the remaining seats, several SP leaders like Ashok Bajpai who missed the Rajya Sabha nomination at the last moment, Sanjay Lathar who stakes claim during every election, and Anand Bhadauria who is still basking “in the glory of getting brutally beaten up by police during BSP regime”, are in the contention.

Few other names such as Gopal Agarwal, a veteran who heads traders’ wing of the party, and Ujjwal Raman Singh, son of senior leader Reoti Raman Singh, are also making rounds.

Other leaders like Ram Vriksha Yadav, Uma Shanker Yadav and several Akhilesh loyalists too are ready with their biodata for getting favour from the party.

BJP has two sitting members Vinod Pandey and Baburam M Com but will be able to send only one candidate.

Clamouring has begun in BJP but the contenders are aware that last minute nomination is done by party high command just like in Rajya Sabha polls so they are lying low. Among Congress and RLD, the post is likely to go in favour of the latter as Congress already has got its leader P L Punia elected to Rajya Sabha.

