Truck mows down Class 12 boy in Mau, fellow students torch 2 buses

An overloaded truck mowed down a 17-year-old boy Pushkar Yadav, following which fellow students set the vehicle and two government buses on fire, police said.

By: PTI | Mau (up) | Published:September 16, 2017 9:12 pm
Teen dies in a road accident, fellow students set two buses on fire.
An overloaded truck on Saturday mowed down a Class 12 boy, following which fellow students beat up the driver and set the truck and two government buses on fire, police said. The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Pushkar Yadav.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the incident took place in the Mohammadabad Gohna area around 11 am. Flying into a rage, Yadav’s fellow students thrashed the truck driver and set the vehicle ablaze. They also torched two government buses, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the youth’s family, a case has been registered in connection with the incident and the truck driver arrested, the SP said.

A few unidentified students have also been booked for damaging public property, the police said.

