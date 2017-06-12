Transport officer held for ‘asking driver to extort money from vehicles’

panchkula carjacking, panchkula news, chandigarh news, india news, latest news, indian express panchkula carjacking, panchkula news, chandigarh news, india news, latest news, indian express

The Assisstant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Chandauli, R S Yadav, was on Sunday sent to jail following his arrest on Saturday for allegedly asking his driver to extort money from commercial vehicles passing through the district. Yadav was posted as an ARTO (Enforcement) in Chandauli district before he was suspended on Saturday following the registration of an FIR against him at Chandauli police station. He was arrested by Jaunpur police late on Saturday evening and sent to jail after being produced before a magistrate in Varanasi.

According to police, Chandauli (Sadar) Circle Officer Tripurari Pandey had found a truck that was stopped by a Transport Department vehicle on Thursday. Truck driver Teju Yadav from Jaunpur, accused the constable of the vehicle, Shiv Bahadur, and his friend Dhanji of extorting money from him.

Subsequently, an FIR under IPC sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged against Bahadur, his friend Dhanji and Yadav.

Both Bahadur and Dhanji have already been arrested. Chandauli SHO Ashwini Kumar Chaturvedi said Bahadur was the driver of Yadav’s official vehicle and he told police that money was being extorted on his directions. Chakia Circle Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel, who is investigating the case, said Bahadur had mentioned Yadav’s name in his statement recorded under CrPC 161.

On Sunday, police also searched Yadav’s office, residence and a hotel, West Inn, in Varanasi, allegedly owned by his son, to get details of his property. Investigators also seized a CPU and a number of documents from the hotel.

Chandauli SP Santosh Kumar Singh said the police had sent a report to the government about the registration of an FIR against Yadav and he was suspended on Saturday. In Lucknow, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told reporters that all assistance will be provided to the investigators to unearth any illegal wealth acquired by the arrested official.

