UP: Youth shoots at toll plaza employee after tiff over car papers

A toll plaza employee was shot at by a youth following an argument over the latter and his three friends refusing to furnish details of their car on the Lucknow-Bihar National Highway 28 in Faizabad district early Tuesday. The employee sustained a bullet injury in his stomach and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital, while the four accused escaped towards Basti.

As per CCTV footage at the toll plaza, the accused’s car had a Himachal Pradesh registration number and a BJP sticker on the rear, said Deepak Singh, circle officer of Sadar area. An FIR has been lodged against the four on various charges including attempt to murder.

Station House Officer, Raunahi police station, Rajeev Singh said, “The incident occurred at around 2 am, when employees at the toll plaza stopped a WagonR car on NH-28. While toll tax is exempted following government orders, details of passing vehicles have to be When the employee asked for the car’s details, the four occupants objected and allegedly entered in verbal duel.”

The issue seem to have been resolved when other employees intervened and asked the youths to leave, said Singh.

“CCTV footage showed that moments before leaving the toll plaza, one of the youths fired at one of the employees identified as Sarvan Kumar (28) from close range and the car sped off,” he added.

Kumar was rushed to the disrict hospital, from where he was referred to Luckow, where he is in critical condition, said sources.

“As per initial verification, the car is registered in the name of Ashok Singh,” said Singh, adding that they were collecting CCTV footage at other toll plazas on NH-28 to trace the accused.

