To boost toursim,state gives nod to intra state airline

In order to boost the tourism sector in the state,the Cabinet on Thursday gave in-principal approval to intra-state airline services between select districts across the state,besides making the tourism department the nodal agency to invite expression of interest from the interested airline operators.

The department has been further directed to appoint consultants to undertake feasibility of the routes and prepare requests for qualification documents.

The Cabinet,meanwhile,hoping to expedite the Lucknow-Agra Expressway project,agreed to remove the clause which asked the state government to deposit 20 per cent of the projects cost before issuing section 4 notifications for land acquisition. The deposited amount was meant to be used for land acquisition in later stages and for any other expenses.

The Cabinets approval for 108 ambulances from the state funds meant the name of the project – Samajwadi Swastha Sewa – would remain intact. The central government had earlier raised objections to the name,claiming the scheme part of NRHM and so it should be given credit,too.

The cabinet has also decided that the state government would also bear 12 per cent of the total cost (earlier borne by the beneficiaries) of constructing houses for urban poor under Centres Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana scheme,besides continuing to bear its earlier held share,which is 38-40 per cent..

