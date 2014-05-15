Tireless Kaif keeps at work

Cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Kaif has ‘taken guard’ and looks set for a longer version of his new innings.

Anyone looking for signs of fatigue in Kaif after nearly 45 days of hectic campaigning in the scorching heat would be disappointed. The Congress candidate from Phulpur has been busy meeting party workers after the May 7 voting.

Kaif says for him, the show would go on beyond May 16, irrespective of the results.

“I want that people should keep coming, keep meeting. I am trying to do my own bit in solving their minor problems,””says Kaif in Hindi.

Sitting in his office opposite his Civil Lines residence, Kaif says, “Now that I am in politics, I will have to keep meeting people round-the-clock. I am not worried about the results.”

But there were a few things Kaif missed during campaigning. “I went to Noida to be with my family and young son,” he says. His wife, Pooja, a freelance corporate consultant, and son Kabir, now in play school, stay in Noida and are used to an ever-travelling Kaif, the cricketer. They may have to put up with a similar routine for quite a few more days as Kaif plans to stay put in Allahabad to firm up his political base here and keep shuttling to Delhi.

Kaif loves watching Bollywood movies in his spare time and found time to see ‘2 States’.

A fitness freak, Kaif is also trying to get back to his exercise routine. “Campaigning ke time mein kai kilometre dhoop mein paidal chalna he ek exercise tha (walking on foot for many kilometres under the hot sun during campaigning was itself an exercise),” says Kaif.

A more planned and regular diet than the kheera, kakri, chana and some snacks here and there during campaigning is also on his mind.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App