Three UP doctors booked for leaving syringes in woman’s body

Three doctors of Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were booked on Sunday for endangering a person’s life after syringes were left behind in a woman’s body during a procedure.

Gynaecology professor Dr Nisha Rani Agarwal and surgery professors Dr A K Khanna and Dr Puneet have been booked under IPC section 337, said SHO Sanjeev Mishra. An FIR was lodged at Lanka police station based on a complaint by Vikas Dwivedi, husband of 28-year-old Reena Dwivedi of Chandauli. No arrest has been made yet, Mishra said.

Reena had undergone a sterilisation procedure in February last year. “A few months later, my wife complained of pain in her stomach. Dr Agarwal referred us to meet doctors of surgery department. I met Dr Puneet and Dr Khanna who, after a test, told us about a cyst in her stomach. In October last year, they operated on her and …. claimed to have removed two syringes left behind during the previous surgery,” said Vikas. “But the pain returned after a few days… an X-ray test reported that three syringes were still inside her.”

