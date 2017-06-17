Three minor girls drown in Sitapur pond

Three minor girls drowned in a pond near their village Lodhwapur in Misrikh police station area of Sitapur district on Friday afternoon. The victims were identified as Kajal (9), Sonam (7) and Shashi (9). They were from different families.

“They had gone to bring soil from the pond. It appears one of them slipped into the deeper area of the pond and two others drowned while trying to save her. “The pond is not very deep but has some deep ditches caused by digging of the bed by villagers,” said Misrikh circle officer Ajit Kumar Rajak.

The circle officer further said that family members found one girl dead and rushed the other two to the Community Health Centre, where both were declared dead. Misrikh Station House Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the girls went to the pond in the afternoon and they appear to have drowned between 2.30 pm to 3 pm.

Singh added that the bodies were then sent for postmortem.

