Three boys detained for rape, murder of minor girls

LAKHIMPUR KHERI police on Wednesday detained three boys, one aged 14 and others aged 16, for allegedly raping and killing two minor sisters. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to a correction home.

The bodies of the girls, aged 12 and 11, were recovered from a field on March 26.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Kheri, Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the victims’ mother had told police that a boy from the neighbourhood had come to her house on March 25 asking for them to work in a field.

The mother said that she had asked her daughters to stay at home but they allegedly went to the field soon after she left for some work, said police.

Police later picked up the boy who allegedly confessed to the crime and said two of his friends were involved too.

“He said that they overpowered them at the field. When both girls began screaming and threatened to complain, one of the boys slit their throats with a razor,” Chaudhary said. The autopsy report confirmed sexual assault, the ASP said. Police later picked up the other two boys.

