Three bike-borne men attack 20-year-old with acid, flee

A 20-year-old woman, who had got a case of molestation lodged against her uncle last year, was attacked with acid in City Kotwali area of Deoria on Monday. She has named the same uncle, his son and another person as her attackers. The woman is undergoing treatment for burns sustained on her legs. According to police, the woman told them she was attacked at around 8.30 am, when she was on her way to a coaching centre for embroidery in Deoria city. She alleged that three persons came on two motorbikes, and one of them threw acid at her while she was walking towards the centre.

Her attackers fled the spot, and the woman was rushed to the district hospital by passersby. CO, City, Ajay Kumar Singh said the woman, who is out of danger, has named a distant uncle, his son and another person for throwing acid at her. Her family and accused were embroiled in a dispute and police are investigating, added Singh.

“The uncle had lodged an FIR of attempt to murder against the girl’s father a few years back. Last year, the girl lodged an FIR of molestation against him and a few others… The third accused is a state government employee. A detailed statement of the victim has not yet been recorded. Once that is done, we will be able to verify her allegations,” said Singh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App