Tension in Muzaffarnagar as 4 Muslim boys booked

Tension flared up at Kasampur village in Muzaffarnagar after four Muslim boys allegedly harassed a minor Hindu Dalit girl while she was on way home from school. The miscreants allegedly also thrashed the victim’s cousin when he tried to intervene. Heavy police force, including the PAC, have been deployed in the village in case of violent clashes.

A case has been filed against Sanvar, Mukamil, Shahnawaj and Asif — all residents of Kasampur village — at the Chapaar police station on Saturday late night. No one has been arrested.

Following the incident, a panchayat was also organised by Hindus at the Kasampur village pradhan’s residence demanding action against culprits. Station Officer, Chapaar police station, K K Gautam said raids are going on to trace the accused who have gone underground. He added that medical examination of victim’s cousin has also been done. The SO added that they have no knowledge about the age of accused, but all are said to be students. A case has been filed under various sections of the IPC, including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the SC/ST Act, police said.

Kasampur is a Muslim-dominated village with a population of 2,600.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the victim, a Class IX student, was returning home with her classmates on a bicycle when the four accused started following her and started passed lewd remarks.

The girl further told the police that as she was passing through a secluded place, the alleged miscreants forced her to stop by blocking her way with their bicycles. One of the youth then caught hold of her hand and started misbehaving with her.

The victim’s cousin, who was nearby, ran to the spot and objected. Irked over his intervention, the assailants started beating him up. The assailants ran away when the girl started screaming for help. On reaching home, the girl informed her parents. As the news of the incident spread, more people reached the victim’s house. They later went to the residence of village head Anuj to decide on the course of action.

Meanwhile, hearing about the incident, a police team rushed to the village head’s residence. The assembled villagers raised slogans and demanded strict action against accused. Senior police officials assured the angry crowd that strict action would be taken against the accused boys, after which they returned to their homes.

In September 2013 communal violence broke out in Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining districts after two Hindu youths were killed in Muzaffarnagar’s Kawal village. Both were killed after they had allegedly beaten a youth Shahnawaj to death following an altercation over sexual harassment.

