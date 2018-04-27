Teen boys killed 9-year-old after he teased them: Meerut police

CCTV footage of one of the boys purportedly dragging the body CCTV footage of one of the boys purportedly dragging the body

Two 12-year-old boys were detained on Thursday for allegedly killing their nine-year-old neighbour in Lisarigate police station area of Meerut earlier this month. Police said it appears the boys committed the murder after the victim teased them.

Circle office, city (Meerut) Dinesh Kumar said both were produced before the Juvenile Justice board, which sent them to a correction home.

According to him, on April 19, the victim’s father Mohammad Shahid lodged a complaint that his son Imran was missing since the previous day. A kidnapping case was registered against unidentified persons. Next day, Imran’s body was recovered from Sadar Bazar area. His neck, the police said, had an injury caused by a sharp weapon.

The kidnapping case was then converted into one of murder and destruction of evidence.

During investigation, the CO said, police learned that the victim was seen with one of the boys who was detained on Thursday. Lisarigate police station house officer Vijay Gupta said police questioned the boy who allegedly confessed to killing Imran alongwith the other boy.

On the evening of April 18, the CO said, they took Imran to a the terrace of a building and slit his throat. They then packed the body in a sack, carried it on a scooter and dumped it in the area where it was eventually discovered.

