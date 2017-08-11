Swine flu claims 2 lives in Lucknow, 59 more test positive

According to the data provided by the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), 46 of the new swine flu cases were detected at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences and rest 13 at the King George Medical University (KGMU). (Representational Image) According to the data provided by the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), 46 of the new swine flu cases were detected at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences and rest 13 at the King George Medical University (KGMU). (Representational Image)

With two deaths and 59 new patients testing positive in the last two days, the threat of H1N1 influenza (swine flu) is rapidly increasing in the city. Twenty of these new patients are children aged not more than 8 years. The total count for swine flu patients since January has reached 209 in Lucknow and 368 in the state.

According to the data provided by the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), 46 of the new swine flu cases were detected at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences and rest 13 at the King George Medical University (KGMU).

“The two deaths were reported at the KGMU yesterday (Wednesday). However, today we received the confirmation. One of the patients is from the Chowk area and the other from the Buddheshwar area in Lucknow,” Additional CMO Dr Sunil Rawat said. On the spread of the virus, Lucknow CMO Dr G S Bajpai said that they have been trying to inform people about proper prevention, which is the only way to stop swine flu from spreading.

“One should always be careful when coming in contact with others. Always cover your mouth through a mask or handkerchief. As the season is changing, one should be more careful and should isolate themselves if have any flu symptom like chills, fever, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose or bodyache,” Bajpai added.

Meanwhile, in between continuous drives running in the city to find and destroy dengue larvae, four new patients of dengue also have been registered, taking the total number to 37, and one death so far this year.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App