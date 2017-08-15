Swine flu: Another seven die in last two days in Lucknow, toll now 26

“The order to avoid morning assembly in schools has come from the state government. If all the schools are closed for a week or so, we would easily be able to curb the spread of the virus,” said Dr Sunil Rawat, Additional Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. (Representational image) “The order to avoid morning assembly in schools has come from the state government. If all the schools are closed for a week or so, we would easily be able to curb the spread of the virus,” said Dr Sunil Rawat, Additional Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. (Representational image)

With 78 new patients and 7 deaths reported in the last two days, the toll and number of H1N1 (swine flu) cases in the state have shot to 26 and 718, respectively, since January.

In Lucknow, with one death and 42 new patients infected with the virus on Monday, the toll and number of cases is 5 and 412 so far.

Dr Padmakar Singh, Director General (DG) Health, said, to curb the spread of the virus, the state has released an advisory to schools and officials to avoid any kind of gathering, including morning assembly until the virus is in control. “We have also asked teachers and officials of all schools to identify and isolate any student having flu symptoms like fever or sneezing. students should not be forced to write application for leave and should be given leave if needed,” the DG said.

“The order to avoid morning assembly in schools has come from the state government. If all the schools are closed for a week or so, we would easily be able to curb the spread of the virus,” said Dr Sunil Rawat, Additional Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App