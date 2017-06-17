Swimming pool at Saifai Sports College

Etawah sports officer Suman Kumar Lahri claimed the swimming pool, coming up in Saifai Sports College, would be the lone pool with international standards in the state. (Photo for representational purpose) Etawah sports officer Suman Kumar Lahri claimed the swimming pool, coming up in Saifai Sports College, would be the lone pool with international standards in the state. (Photo for representational purpose)

The state sports department has decided to upgrade the under-construction international-level swimming pool in Saifai area of Etawah as a high excellency academy.

Speaking on the move, state Sports and Youth welfare Minister Chetan Chauhan Friday said coaches of international standards would be appointed at the swimming pool, construction for which was started by the Akhilesh Yadav government.

“Without any politics, the state government will use all the assets the sports sector has,” Chauhan added. Etawah sports officer Suman Kumar Lahri claimed the swimming pool, coming up in Saifai Sports College, would be the lone pool with international standards in the state.

“This is an all-weather swimming pool, coming up at a cost of Rs 207 crore,” he said. Speaking to mediapersons, Chauhan said the state government has targeted the upgradation of sports facilities and coaching, so athletes from the state win at least five gold medals in the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth games over next 10 years.

Chauhan said the state has not generated good players in the past 10 years due to the neglect of sports department and irregularities.

