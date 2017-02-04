Surat cops collect data on Al Qaeda suspect

a two-member Surat Special Operation Group (SOG) met Usman’s family at Deepa Sarai. (File) a two-member Surat Special Operation Group (SOG) met Usman’s family at Deepa Sarai. (File)

A TEAM of Surat police is camping in Sambhal to collect details about alleged Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative Mohammad Usman, who was issued a passport in Ahmedabad, allegedly on the basis of fake documents, in 2003.

A native of Deepa Sarai village in Nakhasa area of Sambhal, Usman has been on the run since the Delhi Police conducted raids across country in December, 2015 and arrested five on the suspicion of having links with AQIS. Among the five, Jafar Masood and Mohammad Asif are from Usman’s village.

Delhi Police has already filed a chargesheet against the five. A senior officer in Delhi special cell confirmed Usman is one of those still on the run in the same case.

During investigation, Delhi Police had came to know that Jafar, at present in jail, got his passport issued on fake documents from the Ahmedabad passport office in 2003. The Surat police was informed and two locals, Syed Parvez and Sheikh Gulam Mohammad, were arrested for allegedly providing the fake documents and getting the passport issued. The Surat Police has also filed a chargesheet in the case against Syed Parvez and Sheikh Gulam, who are currently out on bail.

Later, Surat Police came to know a resident of Jafar’s village in UP, Mohammad Usman, too was issued a passport on fake documents from the Ahemdabad passport office in 2003. Jafar corroborated this when questioned by Surat Police in November, last year.

On Wednesday, a two-member Surat Special Operation Group (SOG) met Usman’s family at Deepa Sarai. They visited a local school where he had studied, said Head Constable Bharat Patil, a member of the team.

While Usman is unmarried and his parents are died, his three brothers still stay in Deepa Sarai. “Only women members of the family were home when the SOG team visited. They also found Jafar’s house locked,” said Nakhasa police SHO Sanjay Pratap Singh.

“During investigation, we came to know that Mohammad Usman’s passport was also issued from the Ahmedabad passport office on fake documents. Passports of Usman and Jafar Masood carry their photographs but the details are false. A team has gone to UP to collect information about Mohammad Usman,” Sub-Inspector A P Brahmabhatt, in-charge of Surat SOG, said on the phone.

“We have now dispatched letters to the immigration offices in airports across India seeking details whether Usman and Jafar had used their passports to travel abroad,” he added.