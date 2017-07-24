Student groups to protest Yogi govt ‘apathy’ on July 25

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Alleging that the state government is against welfare of Dalits, students and women, the All India Students Association (AISA) and Inqalabi Nawjawan Sabha will march on July 25 from Lucknow University to Vidhan Sabha.

According to AISA state chief Sunil Maurya, they will demand of solving issue over Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) recruitment, action against the “killers of Junaid”, withdrawal of cases against Lucknow University (LU) students and release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

“In the UPSSSC, we are telling the government that it is okay to have an inquiry in the matter if government thinks there has been corruption in the recruitment process, but give us a date. Also, there should be CBI inquiry of the process since 1990 and not just one year,” Maurya said.

He said, “Although, recent the fee hike by LU has been withdrawn, the government is still planning to make two hostels self-financed. We are not going to allow any budget cut in education.”

AISA Lucknow in-charge and national council member Nitin Raj said, “Today we, along with students of LU and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), campaigned in the Raidas, Ambedkar, Saraswati and Gandhi hostels. Tomorrow students and leaders from over 30 districts will protest the government’s anti-dalit, anti-women and anti-student policies.”

