Stormy start to Budget Session

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit at the Assembly. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit at the Assembly. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

BOTH HOUSES of the Assembly on Tuesday witnessed unruly scenes with the Opposition taking on the government over the law and order situation. In the Legislative Council, SP legislators were seen throwing paper balls and paper-made airplanes at Chairman Ramesh Yadav when Leader of House, Dinesh Sharma, was presenting the first Budget of the Adityanath government. Other Opposition members too joined in raising slogans accusing the state government of failing to maintain law and order and trooped to the well of the House.

Amid this, Yadav adjourned the House for 20 minutes and later for the entire Question Hour till 12.15 pm. When the session resumed, RLD member Chaudhary Mushtaq staged a walkout on the issue of law and order. When Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma again started reading the Budget speech, SP member Naresh Uttam objected to the fact that members were not provided a copy of the Budget.

Following this, all SP members tropped to the Well and started raising slogans — ‘kanoon-vyawastha dhwast hai, Yogi baba mast hain’ and ‘Baba tere zamane mein, police pit rahi thane mein’. They were also carrying placards displaying slogans such as ‘Uttar Pradesh mein rehna hai to Hindu Vahini ke gundon ko sehna hai’. Amid disruption, Sharma presented the state Budget even as Opposition members threw paper balls and rockets at the podium. He could not be heard in the din even as some members flung paper balls and rockets at the podium. A few members also tried to reach the Chairman, but marshalls prevented them.

Yadav asked the deputy CM to conclude his speech by reading the last page. After about 35 minutes of uproar, Sharma read the last page and completed the speech without reading the entire text. Later, the Chairman adjourned the House for the next day. In the Vidhan Sabha too, Opposition members disrupted proceedings by indulging in sloganeering. Members of SP, BSP and Congress tropped to the Well, while accusing the state government of being “anti-development” and “anti-farmer”.

Alleging that the law and order situation was poor, SP members displayed placards that read ‘Jhooth kapat ki ye sarkar’ and ‘Kisan virodhi ye sarkar…” When the Speaker Hridya Naraian Dixit asked Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary to recall the members of his party to their chairs, the SP leader said “law and order has collapsed in the state”. Claiming that he had made 50 such appeals to Chaudhary, Dixit said: “Twenty-two crore people are watching you (live proceedings on television).”

But his repeated pleas went unheeded and he adjourned the House for 10 minutes, which he extended by another 10 minutes. The Speaker said carrying such posters was a breach of privilege of the House. “Do you want us to start the tradition of frisking members before entering the House,” Dixit asked Opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the entire Opposition “was discarded by the people of the state due to their deeds”. “They did not have any issue to raise here. They are just trying to hog media limelight,” he claimed. Later, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in the House and made a reference to the Amarnath terror attack, Opposition members returned to their seats. In all, the Speaker adjourned the House thrice.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App