Stir planned against arrest of 14 students

Student organisations on Sunday proposed protests on Monday in support of the 14 Lucknow University students who were held for allegedly breaching the chief minister’s security cordon last week. The organisations also decided to file a bail plea in the Sessions Court on Monday after a lower court rejected the jailed students’ request earlier.

“On Monday, we will apply for the bail and also start a “mashal julus (torchlight rally)” from Vidhansabha to Hazratganj,” said Anupam Yadav, district president, Student Federation of India (SFI) and a member of Daman Virodhi Morcha, an inter-students union “movement” formed to take action against the arrest of the students.

“If the state governme nt and university administration do not withdraw the cases and cancel their suspension, we will convince all university and college unions in Lucknow to come together and burn effigies of government in front of their respective institutions at the same time on Tuesday. Also, we are planning a hunger strike.”

During Saturday’s protest, protesters mainly from All India Students Association (AISA), SFI and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha carried banners demanding the release of the students. They also gave a memorandum addressed to Governor Ram Naik, also Chancellor to state universities, in this regard.

The arrested students, including two girls, had showed black flags and stopped CM Yogi’s convoy, while he was going to attend a function at Lucknow University to observe “Hindvi Swaraj Divas Samaroh”.

“The arrest of the students is unfair, illegal and undemocratic. Showing black flags or opposing a government is our right. Action against the students were taken without listening to their side,” said Vikas Swarup, SFI state secretary.

Among the students, 11 were booked under serious charges like IPC 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter police servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), said Hassanganj SHO, P K Jha. The other three, according to their lawyer Piyush Mishra, were held under section 151 of the CrPC.

“The bail bond for them is Rs 1 lakh and they will be granted bail after the surety verification process is complete.” said Mishra. University administration had later suspended eight of these students and had also debarred them from using its students facilities.

