State BJP to hold its executive meet in May

For the first time in over 15 years, the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit is holding a state executive meeting in Lucknow in May as the ruling party. “It has yet to be decided whether the meeting will be held on both May 1 and 2, but it is sure that it will be held on May 2 because party national president is reaching Lucknow to address the gathering,” said a senior BJP leader.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — who earlier used to skip state executive meetings — will attend the meeting this time, as will party national president Amit Shah, who will be there to address the concluding session. The party has decided to hold the meeting at the Scientific Convention Centre in the old city area, for which Union ministers from the state, MPs and state Cabinet ministers have been invited.

The previous executive meeting was held in Jhansi in August last year.

In the meet, state executive members will be told about the resolutions passed in the party’s recent national executive meeting, concluded in Bhubaneshwar earlier this week. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged in that meeting to work relentlessly for socio-economic transformation of society and address the concerns of Muslim women not by creating conflict but through discussions, the state executive may also pass a resolution in this regard. The Adityanath government already has decided to start an exercise for collecting opinions from Muslim women on triple talaq.

“The political resolution in the meeting will be related to preparations for upcoming local body elections, and praising the decisions that the Yogi Adityanath government has taken to fulfil promises made in the BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra,” said a BJP leader. Another leader said executive committee members will express gratitude to workers across the state for their contribution in Assembly polls success, as it will be the first meeting after the elections.

Party state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said the party has decided to hold a number of programmes to maintain the BJP’s presence among the masses, and these programmes may be discussed in the meeting. After the state executive, meetings of regional and district units will be organised across the state on May 5, 6 and 7.

