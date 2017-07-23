‘Spoke to wife just 2 hrs before death’; body to arrive today

Jayadrath Singh Jayadrath Singh

ARMY JAWAN Jayadrath Singh, posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was scheduled to join his new posting in Jaipur next month. However, tragedy struck on Friday evening and Singh was killed in the firing by Pakistani army in Sunderbani sector of J&K.

Now, his body is likely to reach his native place at Bhagwanpur village in Saharanpur’s Bargaon area on Sunday. Jayadrath (28) was posted in J&K for the last three years. He is survived by his wife Mamta, father Jasbeer Singh and elder brothers Rahul Rana and Ajay Rana. Mamta, who had already shifted to Jaipur, reached Saharanpur on Saturday.

“When Jayadrath had visited home last month, he had said that he has been transferred to Jaipur. He stayed with us for around 20 days, during which, he shifted his belongings to the Army accommodation in Jaipur. Mamta, along with her brother, had already shifted to their flat in Jaipur,” said his brother Rahul Rana, who stays in Bhagwanpur and practices farming.

“He left for Kashmir on July 16. He said he will be relieved from his posting in Kashmir after around one-and a-half months. He, however, did not clarify why he was still in Kashmir when he had been transferred,” he added. Rahul said they came to know about his death late Friday when their neighbour Kuldeep Singh, who is also in the Army and posted in Jaipur, called up Ajay — also an Army jawan and posted in Kashmir. Ajay is currently on leave in Saharanpur.

“Ajay contacted his colleagues in Kashmir to confirm the news. After it was confirmed, he informed the family,” said Rahul. “Jayadrath last spoke to Mamta yesterday, two hours before his death,” said Rahul’s uncle Kan Singh Rana. The couple had got married in 2008. When contacted, Bargaon police Station Officer M P Singh said the body is likely to reach Saharanpur early Sunday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App