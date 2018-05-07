SP leader Tabassum Hassan joins RLD

Tabassum Hassan on Sunday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as part of an understanding between her former party, the SP, and the RLD. The two parties had agreed to come together ahead of the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll in which Hassan is slated to be named as their nominee.

The by-election is scheduled for May 28. “Tabassum Hassan joined RLD today in Delhi. She would be our candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha by-election,” RLD national spokesperson Anil Dubey told The Indian Express. Hassan’s son Nahid is an Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana seat.

