Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Sunday Eye

SP leader Tabassum Hassan joins RLD

The two parties had agreed to come together ahead of the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll in which Hassan is slated to be named as their nominee. 

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: May 7, 2018 4:14:33 am
Top News

Tabassum Hassan on Sunday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as part of an understanding between her former party, the SP, and the RLD. The two parties had agreed to come together ahead of the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll in which Hassan is slated to be named as their nominee.

The by-election is scheduled for May 28. “Tabassum Hassan joined RLD today in Delhi. She would be our candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha by-election,” RLD national spokesperson Anil Dubey told The Indian Express. Hassan’s son Nahid is an Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana seat.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now