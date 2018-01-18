Soon after taking oath: Nawabganj civic board head, wanted in robbery case, arrested

In November last year, Shahla had won the municipal board election after defeating BJP’s Premlata Rathore. In November last year, Shahla had won the municipal board election after defeating BJP’s Premlata Rathore.

Chairperson of Nawabganj municipal board in Bareilly district and BSP leader Shahla Tahir, wanted in a 17-year-old case of physical assault and robbery, was arrested on Wednesday, soon after she took the oath. The oath ceremonies for newly elected mayors, corporators and chairpersons and members of municipal boards and nagar panchayats were held across the state on December 12, last year. But Shahla did not turn up that day.

The BSP leader, who has also been booked in a separate case of attempt to murder, had obtained a stay order of her arrest in the case from Allahabad High Court. She had handed over the order to the district magistrate and requested him to make arrangements for her oath-taking soon.

“A week ago, we had received the court order to administer oath to Shahla Tahir on January 17 at 11 am. The court issued the order on Shahla’s petition. After receiving the court order, sub-divisional magistrate, Nawabganj, sent an invitation to her for the oath-taking ceremony at the meeting hall of Vikas Bhavan,” said Chief Development Officer (CDO) Satendra Kumar, who is officiating as the district magistrate.

“After the oath was administered, she walked out of the building and police took her into custody,” added the CDO.

Station House Officer (SHO), Nawabganj police station, Ram Naresh Choudhary, said, “The case dates back to 2001 when an FIR was lodged against Shahla and six others on charges, including physical assault and robbery. Police had filed the chargesheet in the case in 2001 after which the court had issued notice to all the accused, asking them to appear before the court. But Shahla did not appear before the court and a non-bailable warrant was issued against her last week.”

“On information that Shahla was coming to Vikas Bhavan to take the oath, we went there and arrested her. She was produced before the court, which sent her to jail,” said the SHO.

In November last year, Shahla had won the municipal board election after defeating BJP’s Premlata Rathore.

Earlier in November, police had lodged an FIR against Shahla and 26 others for allegedly attacking supporters of Premlata in Nawabganj town on the day of polling. The FIR was lodged on various charges, including attempt to murder and rioting.

